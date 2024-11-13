241111-N-2016 (NOV. 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Xavier Gomez, left, and Hull Technician Fireman Marcus Alton, right, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), participate in a shipboard engineering training team evolution while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 11, 2024. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8761120
|VIRIN:
|241111-N-ZV473-2016
|Resolution:
|4484x3203
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Engineering Training While Underway in South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.