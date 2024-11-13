Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Engineering Training While Underway in South China Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Engineering Training While Underway in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241111-N-2016 (NOV. 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Xavier Gomez, left, and Hull Technician Fireman Marcus Alton, right, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), participate in a shipboard engineering training team evolution while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 11, 2024. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    DESRON 7
    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

