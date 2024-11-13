USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Engineering Training While Underway in South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241111-N-2010 (NOV. 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Hull Technician Fireman Marcus Outen, left, Engineman 2nd Class Itzia Tellez, middle, and Electricians Mate 3rd Class Jake Hudgins, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), participate in a shipboard engineering training team evolution while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 11, 2024. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)