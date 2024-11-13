Carrier Air Wing Aircraft returns to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

A U.S. Navy E-2D aircraft with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 17, 2024. Carrier Air Wing 5 aircraft and personnel return from being forward-deployed on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) providing local air superiority, all-weather offensive air-to-surface attack capabilities to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
