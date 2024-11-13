Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing Aircraft returns to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 3 of 7]

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Navy E-2D aircraft with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 17, 2024. Carrier Air Wing 5 aircraft and personnel return from being forward-deployed on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) providing local air superiority, all-weather offensive air-to-surface attack capabilities to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 01:54
    Photo ID: 8761099
    VIRIN: 241117-M-RY694-2079
    Resolution: 6876x4586
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Carrier Air Wing Aircraft returns to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landing
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Flight Ops
    Training
    Indo-Pacific
    CVWS

