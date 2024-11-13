379th EMDS administers flu shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives a flu shot within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2024. Flu vaccinations are administered to service members in order to combat influenza viruses. (U.S. Air Force photo)