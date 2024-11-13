Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EMDS administers flu shots [Image 4 of 4]

    379th EMDS administers flu shots

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives a flu shot within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2024. Flu vaccinations are administered to service members in order to combat influenza viruses. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    medical
    Flu
    USCENTCOM
    Vaccine
    AFCENT
    379 EMDS

