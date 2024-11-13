A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing receives a flu shot within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibly, Nov. 13, 2024. Flu vaccinations are administered to service members in order to combat influenza viruses. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8761037
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-LY429-1014
|Resolution:
|5280x2970
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMDS administers flu shots [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.