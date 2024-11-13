Military working dogs train to detect and patrol

A U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron looks at his handler within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 5, 2024. MWD’s receive rigorous training to keep military bases safe and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo)
