    Military working dogs train to detect and patrol [Image 5 of 6]

    Military working dogs train to detect and patrol

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron trains with her working dog within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 5, 2024. MWD’s receive rigorous training to keep military bases safe and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8760986
    VIRIN: 241105-F-YH673-1050
    Resolution: 7983x5322
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs train to detect and patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Military Working Dog
    Training
    explosive detection

