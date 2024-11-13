A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron talks with a trainer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 5, 2024. Real life training scenarios are created in controlled environments to give MWD handlers and their dogs hands-on experience. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8760984
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-YH673-1073
|Resolution:
|3141x2094
|Size:
|401.96 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military working dogs train to detect and patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.