Military working dogs train to detect and patrol

A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron talks with a trainer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 5, 2024. Real life training scenarios are created in controlled environments to give MWD handlers and their dogs hands-on experience. (U.S. Air Force photo)