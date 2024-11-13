Military working dogs train to detect and patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron looks at his military working dog within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 1, 2024. Handlers and their dogs deploy together to support military functions including explosive detection and patrolling the base. (U.S. Air Force photo)