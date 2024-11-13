Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex

CHEATHAM ANNEX, Va. (November 12, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown cuts a celebratory ribbon which signaled an end to the nearly five year long project to stabilize, protect and restore Penniman Spit onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|11.12.2024
|11.18.2024 23:20
|8760942
|241112-N-TG517-9495
|3008x2000
|2.78 MB
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
