Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    CHEATHAM ANNEX, Va. (November 12, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown cuts a celebratory ribbon which signaled an end to the nearly five year long project to stabilize, protect and restore Penniman Spit onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8760942
    VIRIN: 241112-N-TG517-9495
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex
    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex
    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex
    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex
    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex
    Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Habitat Restoration
    Penniman Spit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download