Dr. Irving Taylor, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Deputy to the Garrison Commander, speaks to Garrison employees during the Yongsan employees Town Hall on the Yongsan Installation, Nov. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 23:18
|Photo ID:
|8760938
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-BW769-1149
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|YONGSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area 2 Garrison Employee Town Hall [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.