Penniman Spit restoration area onboard Cheatham Annex

CHEATHAM ANNEX, Va. (November 12, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown cuts a celebratory ribbon which signaled an end to the nearly five year long project to stabilize, protect and restore Penniman Spit onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).