27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

A member of the 27th Special Operations Wing participates in a spear-throwing activity during an archeology event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. Air Commandos and families came together to discover the rich history and cultural significance of Native American communities through engaging exhibits, hands-on activities, and expert guest speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)