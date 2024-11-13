27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Todachine, 9th Special Operations Squadron command support staff, reads a story by a Native American author during an archeology day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. The National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee here organized a variety of events for Airmen and families to learn more about Native American histories and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8760600
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NB682-1007
|Resolution:
|4167x2778
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
