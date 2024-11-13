27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Todachine, 9th Special Operations Squadron command support staff, reads a story by a Native American author during an archeology day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. The National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee here organized a variety of events for Airmen and families to learn more about Native American histories and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)