27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

The 27th Special Operations Wing National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee displays poster boards featuring different Native American tribes during an archeology event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. The National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee here organized a variety of events for Airmen and families to learn more about Native American histories and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)