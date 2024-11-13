27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Commandos and family members participate in a beading activity during an archeology day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. In honor of National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month, members of the 27th Special Operations Wing gathered together to celebrate indigenous histories, recognizing the strength of diversity within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)