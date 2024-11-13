Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day [Image 4 of 8]

    27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos and family members participate in a beading activity during an archeology day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. In honor of National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month, members of the 27th Special Operations Wing gathered together to celebrate indigenous histories, recognizing the strength of diversity within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8760597
    VIRIN: 241116-F-NB682-1004
    Resolution: 5309x3539
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, 27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    library
    Native American Heritage Month
    Cannon AFB
    NNAIHM
    Archeology Day

