27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

27th Special Operations Wing volunteers hand out gift bags and snacks during an archeology event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. In honor of National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month, members of the 27th Special Operations Wing gathered together to celebrate indigenous histories, recognizing the strength of diversity within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)