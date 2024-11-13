27th Special Operations Wing volunteers hand out gift bags and snacks during an archeology event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. In honor of National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month, members of the 27th Special Operations Wing gathered together to celebrate indigenous histories, recognizing the strength of diversity within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8760595
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NB682-1002
|Resolution:
|6188x4125
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.