    27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

    27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    The 27th Special Operations Wing National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee displays poster boards featuring different Native American tribes during an archeology event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. Throughout the month of November, the Steadfast Line is committed to honoring the legacy of Indigenous populations and learning more from Native American service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    This work, 27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day, by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    library
    Native American Heritage Month
    Cannon AFB
    NNAIHM
    Archeology Day

