27th SOW National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee hosts Archeology Day

The 27th Special Operations Wing National Native American Indigenous Heritage Month committee displays poster boards featuring different Native American tribes during an archeology event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2024. Throughout the month of November, the Steadfast Line is committed to honoring the legacy of Indigenous populations and learning more from Native American service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)