The backbone in the background: Intelligence Analysts

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Toniann Peters, 33rd Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, assists F-35A Lightning II student pilots by providing information regarding aircraft and weapon systems used by adversaries. Peters traveled with the 58th Fighter Squadron to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to help the F-35A Basic-Course pilots complete their capstones for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Class Christian Corley)