Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The backbone in the background: Intelligence Analysts

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The backbone in the background: Intelligence Analysts

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Toniann Peters, 33rd Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, assists F-35A Lightning II student pilots by providing information regarding aircraft and weapon systems used by adversaries. Peters traveled with the 58th Fighter Squadron to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to help the F-35A Basic-Course pilots complete their capstones for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Class Christian Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8760486
    VIRIN: 240815-F-DF705-1006
    Resolution: 4564x3037
    Size: 532.76 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The backbone in the background: Intelligence Analysts, by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The backbone in the background: Intelligence Analysts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download