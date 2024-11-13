Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs [Image 3 of 3]

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Stillion, right, 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, explains training techniques to Senior Airman Jaden Bohatec, 42nd SFS MWD handler at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. In the last six months, the MWDs here have supported over 20 secret service missions across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8760485
    VIRIN: 241107-F-MU520-1012
    Resolution: 4665x2924
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    #42ndSecurityForcesSquadron #MaxwellAFB #MilitaryWorkingDogs #K9

