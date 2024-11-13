U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Stillion, right, 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, explains training techniques to Senior Airman Jaden Bohatec, 42nd SFS MWD handler at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. In the last six months, the MWDs here have supported over 20 secret service missions across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8760485
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-MU520-1012
|Resolution:
|4665x2924
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.