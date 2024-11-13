Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Working Dogs

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lex, 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, chases U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coles Williams, 42nd SFS MWD handler, as part of patrol training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. MWDs go through the training schoolhouse in Lackland, Texas, and have 75 days of field evaluation certification once they arrive at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8760483
    VIRIN: 241107-F-MU520-1007
    Resolution: 3966x2639
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military working dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs

    #42ndSecurityForcesSquadron #MaxwellAFB #MilitaryWorkingDogs #K9

