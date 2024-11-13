Military working dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lex, 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, chases U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coles Williams, 42nd SFS MWD handler, as part of patrol training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. MWDs go through the training schoolhouse in Lackland, Texas, and have 75 days of field evaluation certification once they arrive at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)