U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Scott Brakefield, left, 42nd Security Forces Squadron kennel master and Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels, 42nd SFS military working dog handler, perform patrol training with MWD Lex at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. The MWDs are trained to detect and prevent explosive and harmful devices from entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8760469
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-MU520-1005
|Resolution:
|3581x2361
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military working dogs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.