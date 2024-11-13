Military working dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Scott Brakefield, left, 42nd Security Forces Squadron kennel master and Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels, 42nd SFS military working dog handler, perform patrol training with MWD Lex at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. The MWDs are trained to detect and prevent explosive and harmful devices from entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)