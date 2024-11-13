Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military working dogs [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military working dogs

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Scott Brakefield, left, 42nd Security Forces Squadron kennel master and Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels, 42nd SFS military working dog handler, perform patrol training with MWD Lex at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. The MWDs are trained to detect and prevent explosive and harmful devices from entering the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8760469
    VIRIN: 241107-F-MU520-1005
    Resolution: 3581x2361
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #42nd SecuritForcesSquadron #Maxwell AFB #MilitaryWorkingDogs #K9
    #42ndSecurityForcesSquadron #MaxwellAFB #MilitaryWorkingDogs #K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download