MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow held the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball at the Hilton Garden Inn, Victorville, California, November 15. Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, together with distinguished guest Master Sergeant Andre Bosier, USMC retired, presided over the birthday celebration, which included the ceremonial cake cutting and the presentation of colors by the Walking Color Guard.