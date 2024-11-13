Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow held the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball at the Hilton Garden Inn, Victorville, California, November 15. Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, together with distinguished guest Master Sergeant Andre Bosier, USMC retired, presided over the birthday celebration, which included the ceremonial cake cutting and the presentation of colors by the Walking Color Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8760314
    VIRIN: 241115-M-XD809-9923
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 16.55 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball [Image 8 of 8], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball
    MCLB Barstow-Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #happybirthdaymarines #marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download