    Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2024

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Service members and other Eglin personnel at Eglin Air Force Base Fla., March 6, 2024, participated in a drone flying event, pickle ball tournament and other various activities as part of Warrior Day 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Veasley)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8760312
    VIRIN: 240306-F-NV708-6767
    Resolution: 6396x4608
    Size: 18.11 MB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eglin AFB
    Warrior Day

