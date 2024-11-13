Service members and other Eglin personnel at Eglin Air Force Base Fla., March 6, 2024, participated in a drone flying event, pickle ball tournament and other various activities as part of Warrior Day 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8760305
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-NV708-7180
|Resolution:
|5439x4912
|Size:
|15.76 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.