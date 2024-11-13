Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Combat Employment FTX

    Agile Combat Employment FTX

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Civil Engineer Squadron use heavy equipment to practice Rapid Aircraft Damage Recovery at Fort Smith, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. This training was designed to build foundational skills that enable them to operate in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments with minimal support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 14:00
    Photo ID: 8760015
    VIRIN: 240731-F-TI320-1352
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment FTX [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

