Agile Combat Employment FTX

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Civil Engineer Squadron use heavy equipment to practice Rapid Aircraft Damage Recovery at Fort Smith, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. This training was designed to build foundational skills that enable them to operate in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments with minimal support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)