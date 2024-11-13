Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky women’s basketball honors female service members [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kentucky women’s basketball honors female service members

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlin Baudendistel 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Female service members were celebrated by the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team during their Heroes Day and Salute to Veterans game on Nov. 12, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8759866
    VIRIN: 241112-Z-TA720-7695
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 331.61 KB
    Location: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky women’s basketball honors female service members [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Kaitlin Baudendistel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky women’s basketball honors female service members
    Kentucky women’s basketball honors female service members
    Kentucky women’s basketball honors female service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    University of Kentucky
    salute to service
    female service members

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download