Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire. [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted their Stinger Live Fire Exercise in Putlos, Germany, November 13th, 2024. Delta Battery conducted a successful Stinger missile live-fire exercise, demonstrating precision, skill, and readiness in Air Defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8758899
    VIRIN: 241113-A-TT538-7232
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 557.46 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire. [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Andrew Stockholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.
    Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Stinger Missile Live Fire.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Short range air defense system

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air Defense Artillery
    SGT STOUT
    SHORAD
    StrongerTogether
    MSHORD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download