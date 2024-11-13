NORTH SEA (Nov. 14, 2024) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, addresses Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) over the 1MC in Combat Information Center, Nov. 14. Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8758885
|VIRIN:
|241114-N-HF194-1042
|Resolution:
|5213x3475
|Size:
|874.09 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.