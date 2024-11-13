Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH SEA (Nov. 14, 2024) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, addresses Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) over the 1MC in Combat Information Center, Nov. 14. Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)