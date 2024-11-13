Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gettysburg's Deployment

    Gettysburg's Deployment

    NORTH SEA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    NORTH SEA (Nov. 14, 2024) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, speaks with officers and senior enlisted Sailors in the wardroom of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Nov. 14. Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    NORTH SEA
    This work, Gettysburg's Deployment, by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    U.S. Navy
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
    HST CSG

