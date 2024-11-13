Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    615 ASB React to Contact Drill at OTA [Image 11 of 16]

    615 ASB React to Contact Drill at OTA

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    US Soldiers with 615 Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 1st Cavalry Division Combat Aviation Brigade (1 CD CAvn Bde) conduct React to Contact Drill at Oberdachstetten Training Area (OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 06, 2024. The React to Contact Drill assesses a Soldier’s ability to apply a variety of Basic Combatives Course techniques and concepts in order to gain control of and dominate a physical confrontation in a dynamic situation. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIRIN: 241106-A-EX530-1394
    ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 615 ASB React to Contact Drill at OTA [Image 16 of 16], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

