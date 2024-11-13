615 ASB React to Contact Drill at OTA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Soldiers with 615 Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 1st Cavalry Division Combat Aviation Brigade (1 CD CAvn Bde) conduct React to Contact Drill at Oberdachstetten Training Area (OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 06, 2024. The React to Contact Drill assesses a Soldier’s ability to apply a variety of Basic Combatives Course techniques and concepts in order to gain control of and dominate a physical confrontation in a dynamic situation. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)