U.S. Coast Guard attends Joint Committee Meeting in Republic of the Marshall Islands

U.S. Coast Guard representatives, including Capt. Worst, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, maritime advisor, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, Compact of Free Association liaison, from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) join U.S. and Marshallese colleagues for a photo in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands on Oct. 17, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) and other U.S. leaders for the Joint Committee Meeting in Majuro from Oct. 13 to 17, 2024, to strengthen bilateral maritime partnerships and chart future initiatives supporting RMI’s maritime security and resilience. (Courtesy U.S. IndoPacific Command)
10.17.2024
11.17.2024
|8758486
|241017-G-G0020-7970
|1600x1200
|498.52 KB
MAJURO, MH
|2
|0
U.S. Coast Guard participates in Republic of the Marshall Islands Joint Committee Meeting to enhance security and maritime resilience in Pacific
