    USS Springfield onloads Tomahawks [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Springfield onloads Tomahawks

    GUAM

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    241114-N-VC599-1026
    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 14, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific, East Asia Division, Unit Guam onload UGM-109 Tomahawk missiles onto the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), Nov. 14. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    This work, USS Springfield onloads Tomahawks [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

