    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Realty specialist Pamela Fischer who is supporting the Hurricane Helene debris mission, watches as a Brooks County employee witnesses a Right of Entry signature. The signed Right of Entry form allows USACE to access property that will be used as a debris site.

    USACE
    HELENE24

