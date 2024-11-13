United States Navy Concert Band Performs at River Hill High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240907-N-KT654-1009 CLARKSVILLE (Nov. 16, 2024) Chief Musician William Edwards III. from Bowie, MD. performs with the United States Navy Band at River Hill High School in Clarksville, MA. The United States Navy Band performs concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)