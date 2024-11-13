Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Concert Band Performs at River Hill High School [Image 3 of 7]

    United States Navy Concert Band Performs at River Hill High School

    CLARKSVILLIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Mentzer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240907-N-KT654-1003 CLARKSVILLE (Nov. 16, 2024) Musician First Class Ava Conway from Los Angeles, CA. performs with the United States Navy Band at River Hill High School in Clarksville, MA. The United States Navy Band performs concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8758193
    VIRIN: 241116-N-KT654-5904
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: CLARKSVILLIE, MARYLAND, US
    NAVY BAND
    CONCERT BAND
    US NAVY
    NAVY MUSIC

