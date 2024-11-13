Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Utah Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Miyasaki, an infantryman with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, plots his points on a grid while participating in a night land navigation challenge during Best Warrior 2025 on Camp Williams, Utah, October 22, 2024. Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Utah’s Best Warrior(U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8758169
    VIRIN: 241022-Z-JU983-1020
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    land navigation
    Army
    Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download