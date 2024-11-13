Utah Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Miyasaki, an infantryman with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, plots his points on a grid while participating in a night land navigation challenge during Best Warrior 2025 on Camp Williams, Utah, October 22, 2024. Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Utah’s Best Warrior(U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8758169
|VIRIN:
|241022-Z-JU983-1020
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US
This work, Night time land navigation during Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero