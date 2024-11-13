Secretary Austin, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Marles, Japan Minister of Defense Nakatani conduct joint press briefing

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, and Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani speak to members of the media during a trilateral press conference in Darwin, Australia, Nov. 17, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 14:24
|Photo ID:
|8757950
|VIRIN:
|241117-D-XI929-4009
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
