Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin, Australia Deputy Prime Minister Marles conduct bilateral meeting [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary Austin, Australia Deputy Prime Minister Marles conduct bilateral meeting

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles for a bilateral exchange at Darwin, Australia, Nov. 17, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8757918
    VIRIN: 241117-D-XI929-5001
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: DARWIN, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin, Australia Deputy Prime Minister Marles conduct bilateral meeting [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin, Australia Deputy Prime Minister Marles conduct bilateral meeting
    Secretary Austin, Australia Deputy Prime Minister Marles conduct bilateral meeting
    Secretary Austin, Australia Deputy Prime Minister Marles conduct bilateral meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Australia
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Darwin
    SecDef Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download