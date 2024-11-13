Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Marles, Japan Minister of Defense Nakatani visit with service members [Image 13 of 13]

    Secretary Austin, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Marles, Japan Minister of Defense Nakatani visit with service members

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, and Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani speaks with service members from the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin and allied Australian training partners, Darwin, Australia, Nov. 17, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 14:25
    VIRIN: 241117-D-XI929-2013
    Location: DARWIN, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AU
    Australia
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Darwin
    MRF-D
    SecDef Austin

