Civil Affairs Soldiers Volunteer, Donate to Assist Storm Survivors

Four tons of supplies were donated to communities in need by soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 411th Civil Affairs Battalion (353rd CACOM) on October 5, 2024. The supplies consisted of hay, grain and veterinary supplies for the residents of North Carolina whose livestock was endangered following Hurricane Helene last month.



The volunteer effort was organized by Maj. Elizabeth Fish and supported by Sgt. 1st Class John Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Angel Vargas, Staff Sgt. Nicolas Cadenas-Rada (and his fiance Katrina Kristoferson), and Sgt. Javier Gonzalez.