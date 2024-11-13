Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Soldiers Volunteer, Donate to Assist Storm Survivors

    Civil Affairs Soldiers Volunteer, Donate to Assist Storm Survivors

    PAWLING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Four tons of supplies were donated to communities in need by soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 411th Civil Affairs Battalion (353rd CACOM) on October 5, 2024. The supplies consisted of hay, grain and veterinary supplies for the residents of North Carolina whose livestock was endangered following Hurricane Helene last month.

    The volunteer effort was organized by Maj. Elizabeth Fish and supported by Sgt. 1st Class John Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Angel Vargas, Staff Sgt. Nicolas Cadenas-Rada (and his fiance Katrina Kristoferson), and Sgt. Javier Gonzalez.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 10:43
    Photo ID: 8757693
    VIRIN: 241005-A-PW434-3736
    Resolution: 1080x1422
    Size: 272.91 KB
    Location: PAWLING, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

