NORTH SEA (Nov. 15, 2024) The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) sends supplies to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in the North Sea, Nov. 15. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8757671
|VIRIN:
|241115-N-HF194-1139
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|981.68 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.