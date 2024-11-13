USACE continues supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cory Koger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District employee and USACE debris subject matter expert, provides an update on debris removal efforts during a press conference in Asheville, North Carolina, Nov. 15.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.