    41st FAB Target Acquisitions Platoon Conducts Reconnaissance [Image 4 of 4]

    41st FAB Target Acquisitions Platoon Conducts Reconnaissance

    ROMANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, radar operators assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a reconnaissance to establish communications and a secure position for their AN/TPQ-53 radar system during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 16, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8757535
    VIRIN: 241116-A-FO268-2288
    Resolution: 3626x5439
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: ROMANIEMI, FI
    NATO
    Strongertogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

