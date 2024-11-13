USS George Washington prepares for in-port emergency team certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Immanuel Gonzalez, from Raymondville, Texas, assigned to engineering department’s damage control division, scans for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera during an in-port emergency team drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)