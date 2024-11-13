USS George Washington prepares for in-port emergency team certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Ladson, from Colorado Springs, Colarado, assigned to safety department, dons a self-contained breathing apparatus mask during an inport emergency team drill in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)