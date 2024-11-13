USS George Washington prepares for in-port emergency team certification

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Terence Rodgers, from Newport News, Virginia, assigned to aircraft intermediate maintenance department’s ground support equipment division, scans a space for hot spots with a thermal imaging camera during an in-port emergency team drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    7th Fleet
    Damage Control
    FDNF
    CVN73
    USSGW
    In-port Emergency Team

